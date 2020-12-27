Daily Coronavirus Cases Drop In Florida, But Positivity Rate Rises - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Daily Coronavirus Cases Drop In Florida, But Positivity Rate Rises

Florida Department of Health

After a string of positive daily coronavirus cases above 10,000, Florida saw a dip in the number of cases on Sunday.

The daily positivity rate, however, topped 9% for the first time in nearly two weeks.

In its Sunday report, the Florida Department of Health reported 7,391 new daily positive tests, bringing the statewide total to 1,271,979.

The state reported 17,042 cases on Saturday; however, that was a two-day total as the state did not provide data on Christmas day.

Prior to that, the state topped 10,000 daily cases for four consecutive days.

That total included 1,267 positive tests in the greater Tampa Bay region, including 388 in Hillsborough County.

There were 77 deaths attributed to COVID-19 reported across the state, including 12 in the greater Tampa Bay area — nine in Pinellas County.

Of the 84,667 who tested for the first time, 9.69% came back positive. That’s the highest positivity rate since 9.83% came back positive on Dec. 14.

State Totals (as of Sunday, Dec. 27):

Positive Tests – 1,271,979

Deaths – 21,514

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 7,391| Deaths – 77

Greater Tampa Bay Region:

Positive Tests – 1,267| Deaths – 12

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 84,667| Positivity Rate – 9.69%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Dec. 27: Dec. 26: 7,391/77

Dec. 25: No data reported

Dec. 24: 13,147/122

Dec. 23: 11,384/121

Dec. 22: 10,434/76

Dec. 21: 11,015/115

Dec. 20: 8,401/97

Dec. 19: 11,682/74

Dec. 18: 13,000/96

Dec. 17: 13,148/104

Dec. 16: 11,541/125

Dec. 15: 9,411/94

Dec. 14: 8,452/138