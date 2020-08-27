Daily Florida COVID-19 Deaths Again Over 150 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Daily Florida COVID-19 Deaths Again Over 150

Florida Department of Health

Florida deaths attributed to the coronavirus in a 24-hour period were again over 150 Wednesday.

The Department of Health recorded the deaths of 155 people since Tuesday’s report; 20 of them in the greater Tampa Bay area.

Statewide, 10,872 people have died due to complications from COVID-19.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Tuesday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

According to Wednesday’s report from the Florida Department of Health, another 3,220 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state in the 24-hour period since Tuesday’s report; bringing the statewide total to 608,722.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, there were 536 new positive tests.

Of 65,295 tests returned to the state Tuesday, 5.75% of those tested for the first time were positive.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Wednesday, August 26:

Hillsborough: 36,157

Pinellas: 19,605

Polk: 16,498

Manatee: 10,278

Pasco: 7,868

Sarasota: 7,066

Hernando: 2,493

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

August 26: 3,220 / 155

August 25: 2,673 / 183

August 24: 2,258 / 72

August 23: 2,974 / 51

August 22: 4,311 / 107

August 21: 4,684 / 118

August 20: 4,555 / 117

August 19: 4,115 / 174

August 18: 3,838 / 219

August 17: 2,678 / 87

August 16: 3,779 / 107

August 15: 6,352 / 204

August 14: 6,148 / 228

August 13: 6,236 / 148