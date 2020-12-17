Death Spike In Pinellas County As Florida Reports 13,148 New Coronavirus Cases - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Death Spike In Pinellas County As Florida Reports 13,148 New Coronavirus Cases

The Florida Department of Health on Thursday reported 13,148 people tested positive for the coronavirus since a day earlier. It’s the third largest number of cases in a single day.

The peak daily total was July 12, when 15,300 cases were reported.

The greater Tampa Bay region also saw a significant rise — 2,592 people testing positive — trailing only June 27, when 2,854 cases were reported.

Pinellas County saw a surge in cases with 554, and deaths with 24. That’s also the second highest daily deaths in Pinellas, behind July 14, when the deaths of 26 people were recorded. Hillsborough County reported 741 new cases and four deaths.

Across Florida, the deaths of 104 people from complications relating to COVID-19 were recorded Thursday, although those deaths may have occurred days or weeks earlier. That number includes the deaths of 42 people in the greater Tampa Bay region.

The state’s death toll now stands at 20,594, while the number of coronavirus cases is 1,168,483.

The first-time positivity rate statewide Wednesday was 8.84%, with more than 162,000 tests reported. The positivity rate topped nine percent the previous two days.

The number of tests reported Wednesday is about 34,000 more than the daily average for the last two weeks.

As of Thursday afternoon, 5,132 people were hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, down 24 from a day earlier. Hospitalizations were also down slightly in the Tampa Bay area.

State Totals (as of Thursday, Dec. 17):

Positive Tests – 1,168,483

Deaths – 20,594

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 13,148 | Deaths – 104

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 169,326 tests | Positivity Rate – 8.84%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Dec. 17: 13,148/104

Dec. 16: 11,541/125

Dec. 15: 9,411/94

Dec. 14: 8,452/138

Dec. 13: 8,958/84

Dec. 12: 10,577/72

Dec. 11: 11,699/126

Dec. 10: 11,335/135

Dec. 9: 9,592/89

Dec. 8: 7,985/98

Dec. 7: 7,711/106

Dec. 6: 8,436/96

Dec. 5: 10,431/91

Dec. 4: 10,177/124

