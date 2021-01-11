Deaths, Hospitalizations Up Across Tampa Bay As Florida Reports 11,575 New Coronavirus Cases - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Deaths, Hospitalizations Up Across Tampa Bay As Florida Reports 11,575 New Coronavirus Cases

The Florida Department of Health's online coronavirus dashboard shows 1.48 million cases to date SCREENSHOT: Florida Department of Health

Increasing hospitalizations for COVID-19 were reported in every county across the greater Tampa Bay region on Monday, as state health officials said 11,575 more people tested positive for coronavirus.

Across the region, 34 more people were hospitalized since Sunday’s report. The highest number of new hospitalizations was in Pinellas County, with 12.

Hillsborough County saw a large increase in deaths compared to Sunday, with 21 new fatalities linked to COVID-19. That’s the highest daily increase since October 30 when 22 deaths were reported.

The most fatalities in a day for Hillsborough was 40, reported on July 16.

The Florida Department of Health says deaths reported on a given day may have happened days or weeks earlier.

Florida’s COVID-19 dashboard showed 159 people died across the state, including 32 deaths in the Tampa Bay area.

Area hospitals have been managing to keep up with the rise in cases. To look up capacity at your local hospital, check this NPR tool:

The total number of statewide deaths due to complications from COVID-19 is 23,420.

State Totals (as of Monday, Jan. 11):

· Positive Tests – 1,488,586

· Deaths – 23,420

Daily Changes:

· State: Positive Tests – 11,575 | Deaths – 159

Greater Tampa Bay Region:

· Positive Tests – 2,434 | Deaths – 32

Daily Testing (statewide):

· Tests Received – 128,795 | Positivity Rate – 10.6%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

· Jan. 11: 11,575/ 159

· Jan. 10: 12,313/ 111

· Jan. 9: 15,445/139

· Jan. 8: 19,530/194

· Jan 7: 19,816/170

· Jan 6: 17,783/132

· Jan. 5: 15,431/100

· Jan. 4: 11,256/105

· Jan. 3: 10,603/100

· Jan. 2: 31,518/220*

· Jan. 1: No data reported

· Dec. 31: 17,192/133

· Dec. 30: 13,871/139

· Dec. 29: 12,075/105

* Totals from Jan. 2 include information from two days, because the Florida Department of Health did not release a report on New Year’s Day.