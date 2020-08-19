Democrat Rene Flowers Will Advance To Pinellas Commission District 7 Race - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Democrat Rene Flowers Will Advance To Pinellas Commission District 7 Race

Rene Flowers will head to the November General Election, defeating three candidates in Tuesday's Democratic primary for Pinellas County Commission District 7. Rene Flowers Facebook

Pinellas School Board Member Rene Flowers has won the Democratic primary for District 7 on the Pinellas County Commission. Flowers will face non-party affiliated candidate Maria Scruggs and write-in Candidate Anthony Hart in November.

The District 7 Democratic primary race was a showdown between three of Pinellas County’s more experienced politicians.

In the end, Flowers bested former state legislator Frank Peterman and State Rep. Wengay Newton, who left his Florida House District 70 post to vie for the County Commission seat being vacated by Ken Welch, who is running for St. Petersburg mayor. Flowers was endorsed by current city mayor, Rick Kriseman.

District 7 covers south St. Petersburg, Gulfport, South Pasadena and Lealman.

Flowers has served as a Pinellas County School Board member since 2012. She also was a St. Petersburg City Council member from 1999 to 2008.