Department Of Juvenile Justice Keeps Doors Closed To Visitors Amid COVID-19 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Department Of Juvenile Justice Keeps Doors Closed To Visitors Amid COVID-19

The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice said Friday it has extended until April 30 a ban on visitors to juvenile detention and residential-commitment facilities.

The announcement came hours after the department said a third juvenile-justice worker had tested positive for COVID-19, the contagious respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The department last month suspended visitation until April 15. A news release Friday said the department will “continue to ensure frequent communication between youth and their families.

All facility staff, along with outside personnel and vendors who work within the juvenile facilities, will continue to be screened prior to entry.”

The three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the juvenile-justice system have involved workers and not youths, according to the department.

The cases have been at the Broward Regional Juvenile Detention Center, the Broward Youth Treatment Center and the Pinellas Regional Juvenile Detention Center.