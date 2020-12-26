DeSantis Aide Deactivates Account Over COVID-19 Tweet - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

DeSantis Aide Deactivates Account Over COVID-19 Tweet

WFSU

A spokesman for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has deactivated his Twitter account after he posted a tweet that photos of each dead COVID-19 victim should be balanced with 99 photos of people who survive the disease.

The tweet was captured in screenshots by a WLRN reporter and a reporter from the Miami Herald.

In the post, Fred Piccolo tweeted a response to a photo gallery on COVID-19 victims and health care workers.

That tweet has since been deleted.

In the past, Piccolo has questioned the effectiveness of face mask mandates and has said that COVID-19 is less deadly than the flu.