DeSantis Issues Statewide 30-Day Stay-At-Home Order For All Of Florida - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

DeSantis Issues Statewide 30-Day Stay-At-Home Order For All Of Florida

Florida will be under a statewide 30-day stay-at-home order, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday.

The order will go into effect Thursday at midnight, DeSantis said.

During a news conference, DeSantis said he will issue the executive order following a conversation with President Donald Trump and recommendations from the White House Task Force on COVID 19.

Citing, in part, the economic fallout that has followed the outbreak, DeSantis said the order directs “all Floridians to limit movements and personal interactions outside the home to only those necessary to obtain or provide essential services or conduct essential activities.”

DeSantis has not issued a statewide stay-at-home order despite calls to do so. His executive order follows the same guidelines issued by Trump and the task force.

DeSantis said more stringent guidelines had been issued for areas of south Florida, where the number of cases has been more severe. But he said he chose to issue the 30-day order statewide to guard against further outbreaks.

“I have not viewed previously that as being necessarily the same solution for the rest of the state, just because simply we have areas that have extremely low per-capita infections,” DeSantis said.

“Even though there’s a lot of places in Florida that have very low infection rates, it makes sense to make this move now.”

The decision by Trump to extend the national stay-at-home order for 30 days “represents effectively a national pause,” DeSantis said, adding “that’s just the reality we find ourselves in.”

