DeSantis Outlines Vaccine Plan At White House Summit - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

DeSantis Outlines Vaccine Plan At White House Summit

The Florida Channel

Every resident of long-term care facilities in Florida could receive a COVID-19 vaccination by the end of this month, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday at a White House vaccines summit.

“We could have every resident of nursing homes and long-term care facilities vaccinated in the month of December,” DeSantis said at a White House panel discussion. “That’s within our grasp right now.”

The governor’s ambitious schedule would mean that about 145,000 residents of 4,000 facilities would receive the vaccinations within the next few weeks, if they want them.

He reiterated that the priority was on long-term care residents. In addition to the threat to their health, COVID-19 has resulted in safety measures that have dramatically reduced the quality of residents’ lives.

“You just can’t live normally, and it’s taking a huge toll on these folks,” he said. “So we see loneliness, despair, even with having some visitation. So we need to get them back to normal. And getting them back to normal is going to mean so much to those residents and their families.”

President Donald Trump used the summit to praise his administration for fast-tracking vaccines and boastfully criticized those who he said had doubted his ability to oversee a vaccine production.

Calling vaccine development a “a monumental national achievement,” Trump said the collaboration of government, scientists and industry will save millions of lives around the world.

“It will end the pandemic,” he said.

Trump also signed an executive order that will prioritize Americans’ access to the vaccine. His administration has said it has a plan in place to get doses to 300 million Americans within six months.

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. Read more at our news partner the South Florida Sun Sentinel.