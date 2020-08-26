DeSantis Seeks To Boost Florida Unemployment Benefits $300 A Week - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

DeSantis Seeks To Boost Florida Unemployment Benefits $300 A Week

WFSU

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is applying to participate in a new federal unemployment assistance program to boost benefits another $300 a week.

DeSantis made the announcement Wednesday, saying he’s applying to participate in the Lost Wages Assistance Program.

People currently receiving at least $100 in benefits and who lost their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic can be eligible for another $300 a week.

Once approved, benefits will be retroactive to Aug. 1.

The Lost Wages Assistance Program was created by an executive order signed by President Donald Trump earlier this month.