DeSantis Seeks To Boost Florida Unemployment Benefits $300 A Week - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

 DeSantis Seeks To Boost Florida Unemployment Benefits $300 A Week
DeSantis Seeks To Boost Florida Unemployment Benefits $300 A Week

Associated Press
August 26, 2020 04:20 PM
WFSU

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is applying to participate in a new federal unemployment assistance program to boost benefits another $300 a week.

DeSantis made the announcement Wednesday, saying he’s applying to participate in the Lost Wages Assistance Program.

People currently receiving at least $100 in benefits and who lost their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic can be eligible for another $300 a week.

Once approved, benefits will be retroactive to Aug. 1.

The Lost Wages Assistance Program was created by an executive order signed by President Donald Trump earlier this month.

