DeSantis Spells Out Who Will Get Priority When Coronavirus Vaccine Is Available - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

DeSantis Spells Out Who Will Get Priority When Coronavirus Vaccine Is Available

Gov. Ron DeSantis spelled out how he will prioritize the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine on Dec. 3, 2020. Gov. Ron DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced plans Wednesday to roll out a coronavirus vaccine in as soon as two weeks.

In a 3-minute video message, DeSantis said he anticipates FDA approval for the Pfizer vaccine next week, and the Moderna vaccine the following week.

Once the vaccine is available, the governor said residents in long-term care facilities will get first priority.

“Florida is going to prioritize as follows: the top priority will be our residents of our long-term care facilities,” DeSantis said. “They are at the greatest risk and this vaccine could have a tremendously positive impact on them.

“No. 2 will be health care workers who are in high- risk and high-contact environments.

“And No. 3, to the extent we have enough, we want to start getting it out into the broader, 65 and over community, as well as those who have significant comorbidities,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis repeated his stance that the vaccine “will be available, but not mandated.”

He also spelled out some of the differences in the various vaccines and how this will affect dosage and rollout.