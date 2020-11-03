DeSantis: Today's Turnout Will Swing Florida Election Vote To Trump - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

DeSantis: Today’s Turnout Will Swing Florida Election Vote To Trump

WFSU

Florida’s large voter turnout on Election Day will be enough to sway the Florida vote — and the presidential election — to President Donald Trump, Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Tuesday.

In an interview on Fox News, DeSantis said Tuesday’s turnout by Republican voters helped erase the advantage Democrats had during early voting, and has given them a decided advantage in the number of ballots cast for the 2020 Election.

“We went into this election with Democrat ballots outnumbering Republican ballots by about 110,000,” DeSantis said. “That margin has been replaced and now Repubican ballots are up about 150,000 ballots. We’re winning some of these places on Election Day 2 or 3 to 1.

DeSantis specifically cited Pinellas County, an important swing county in Florida in which he said “Republican ballots are more than 2 to 1 over Democrat ballots.”

According to the Florida Division of Elections, more than 2.1 million Democrats voted by mail compared to 1.4 million Republicans. In early voting, however, nearly 2 million Republicans cast vote compared to 1.4 Democrats.

More than 1 million voters with no party affiliation voted by mail, with another 900,00 voting early, according to the division of elections.

In Pinellas County 41,000 Republicans voted compared to Democrats, according to the Pinellas Supervisor of Elections.

According to DeSantis, Palm Beach County, “a famous Democrat bastion, Republicans cast 15,000 more in-person ballots than Democrats.

“That’s been unheard of,” DeSantis said. “So we knew that the Democrats had gravitated toward the mail. Republicans have gravitated toward in-person early, and now in-person on Election Day.”

“So the trend continues,” he said. “You’re looking at between 200,000 and 300,000 Republican ballot advantage over Democrats.”

DeSantis also said Trump “is going to win Election Day voters decisively in every swing state.”

“Republicans really want to see that that ballot go in the machine,” he said. “We’ve actually had a good vote-by-mail program throughout Florida’s history, that’s two decades. But this year, we’re still doing some, but I think a lot of them want to be there in person. So we’re seeing that happen today in spades.”