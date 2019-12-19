 Diseases And Algae Blooms: Florida Researchers To Make Connections - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Diseases And Algae Blooms: Florida Researchers To Make Connections

Jessica Meszaros
December 19, 2019 10:30 AM
State health officials are funding a study to explore the relationship between human health and algae bloom toxins.

The Florida Department of Health awarded the University of Florida $130,000 to identify hotspots in the state for certain neurological and liver diseases, which are linked to algae exposure. Then, researchers will look in those areas for freshwater contaminated with toxic algae blooms.

“These diseases, include liver diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease. We will specifically look for hotspots for those diseases,” said Yi Guo, assistant professor at UF’s Department of Health Outcomes.

He said this project is just the beginning.

“In the future, we will apply for larger grants that deal with the actual risk factors from Florida for public health planning purposes,” said Guo.

He said this initial study just got underway on Monday and will last about half a year.

