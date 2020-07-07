Disney Moves Ahead With Plans To Reopen Florida Parks Despite Virus Spike - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Disney Moves Ahead With Plans To Reopen Florida Parks Despite Virus Spike

Disney is moving ahead with plans to reopen Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom on Saturday even as new coronavirus cases continue to rise in Florida.

Disney indefinitely pushed back the reopening of Disneyland in California when the state delayed releasing guidelines for reopening theme parks in the state.

But the company has no plans of doing the same at its parks near Orlando.

In a statement posted on the Disney Parks blog, the company said it is “eager to open the gates and navigate this new world together with health and safety top of mind.”

Guests will be limited based on reservations made on the Disney Park Pass system.

All guests older than 2 must wear a face mask and submit to a mandatory temperature check. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher and their party will not be allowed entry.

EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios are slated to reopen July 15.

