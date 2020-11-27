Disney To Lay Off 4,000 More At Florida, California Parks - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Disney To Lay Off 4,000 More At Florida, California Parks

Wikimedia Commons

The Walt Disney Co. is announcing plans to lay off 4,000 more workers in its theme parks division in California and Florida due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on the industry.

The company has been limiting attendance at its parks and changing protocols to allow for social distancing. Officials haven’t specified the number of workers that would be affected in its Orlando theme parks.

Disney’s parks closed in March as the pandemic started spreading in the U.S.

The Florida parks reopened in the summer, but the California parks have yet to reopen pending state and local government approvals.

In October, Disney announced layoffs of 28,000 employees worldwide. That included more than six thousand Disney employees at Walt Disney World resorts in the Orlando area. Those layoffs will be effective next week – on Dec. 4.