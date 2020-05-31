Dozens Of Tampa Businesses Damaged In Overnight Protests - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Dozens Of Tampa Businesses Damaged In Overnight Protests

A Champs sporting goods store was destroyed Saturday night in Tampa. Daylina Miller WUSF Public Media

Tampa and Hillsborough County leaders are reporting that dozens of police cars, and more than 50 businesses were damaged or burglarized Saturday night by crowds that grew violent after peaceful protests.

Daytime marches to protest the death of George Floyd took place in Tampa, Temple Terrace and St. Petersburg went without incident, but one march near Busch Gardens in North Tampa became violent after dark. Nearly 50 people were arrested as a result.

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said 40 businesses were damaged, five fires were set and 27 police cars were damaged by protesters throwing rocks and bottles. One officer suffered minor injuries after a mortar was fired at her.

PREVIOUS STORY: Peaceful Protests Turn Violent In Tampa In Response To George Floyd Killing

“The behavior that took place last night will not be tolerated. There will be a different tone today,” Dugan said. “If you are a peaceful protester, I suggest you stay home. Because there are people who do not want to peacefully protest. They want to take over your voice.”

At least two protests are expected in Tampa today, including one promoted by the Black Lives Matter Tampa group. Activists in Lakeland also are promoting a mid-day protest.

Dugan and Mayor Jane Castor denounced the violence Sunday morning. Both had participated in a peaceful march in downtown Tampa on Saturday.

“What I saw last night was not a call for voices to be heard, ideas to effect change or ways to shine the light on inequality, Castor said.

On Saturday night, several different businesses along the Hillsborough, Busch, and Fowler corridors were looted and vandalized. The most serious included fires set at a Mobil gas station at N. 30th St and E. Busch Blvd., and a Champ’s store at N. 22nd St. and E. Fowler Ave.

On Sunday morning, the plaza that housed the sporting goods store still smelled like burning rubber, and business owners were boarding up the remaining storefronts. The parking lot was closed off, and police officers dispersed people stopping to see the damage.

In a statement, the Tampa Police Department reported more than 40 people were arrested during the overnight protests on charges ranging from burglary to rioting and carrying concealed firearms.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested seven people and two officers received minor injuries. Fifteen sheriff’s vehicles were damaged.

Twenty-three businesses in the county were burglarized or damaged. The Sheriff’s Office said damage numbers could increase as businesses along Fowler Avenue return to assess damage.

“Throughout the day, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office ensured the safety of those peacefully protesting,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “Unfortunately, as the night went on, individuals came out who were focused on chaos instead of change. I’m proud of the discipline, professionalism and focus of law enforcement who have worked tirelessly to contain and deescalate the violence that has unfolded.”