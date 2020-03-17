 Drive-Through Coronavirus Testing Coming To Hillsborough - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
WUSF Network >
Donate
Donate
Search
Listen live
Follow Us

Drive-Through Coronavirus Testing Coming To Hillsborough

Jessica Meszaros
March 17, 2020 10:31 AM

Officials with Hillsborough County and the city of Tampa have been identifying locations to open drive-through testing sites for coronavirus.

At a Tuesday morning news conference, Hillsborough County Administrator Mike Merrill said testing for coronavirus in a drive-through helps protect healthcare workers and allows them to get an efficient collection sample.

“The other advantage of a drive-through is the healthcare workers who are collecting the samples don’t have to change their protective gear every time they see a patient because they’re driving through and they’re just doing the tests one right after the other,” said Merrill.

There’s a shortage of protective gear right now, so he said this will help to solve that “big problem.”

Merrill adds the goal is to open these coronavirus drive-through testing sites by Friday.

Although, they could be available as early as Wednesday.

BayCare March 2020
Cruise Past the Hassles of Selling - Donate Your Vehicle Today

Helios Education Foundation
Ultimate Medical Academy

Tags: Latest WUSF News

Related Posts

DeSantis: Bars Will Shut Down Statewide, Crowds Restricted At Restaurants And Beaches


Read more

Watch Live: Gov. Ron DeSantis Provides Coronavirus Update


Read more

Coronavirus: Advice For Answering Children's Tough Questions In Uncertain Times


Read more