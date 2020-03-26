Due To Demand, Drive-Thru Coronavirus Appointments Halted At Raymond James Stadium - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Due To Demand, Drive-Thru Coronavirus Appointments Halted At Raymond James Stadium

The coronavirus test site at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa is no longer taking appointments.

The site, run by Hillsborough County and six other local partners, just opened Wednesday and had 900 test kits with which to work.

CORONAVIRUS: Complete Coverage From WUSF And Health News Florida

A county spokesman said 900 appointments have already been booked for symptomatic people who passed a pre-screening process.

They also don’t know when or if they will receive more kits they requested from the federal government.

The site will still be running Friday to complete the scheduled appointments.