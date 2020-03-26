 Due To Demand, Drive-Thru Coronavirus Appointments Halted At Raymond James Stadium - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
WUSF Network >
Donate
Donate
Search
Listen live
Follow Us

Due To Demand, Drive-Thru Coronavirus Appointments Halted At Raymond James Stadium

Jessica Meszaros
March 26, 2020 12:44 PM

The coronavirus test site at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa is no longer taking appointments.

The site, run by Hillsborough County and six other local partners, just opened Wednesday and had 900 test kits with which to work.

CORONAVIRUS: Complete Coverage From WUSF And Health News Florida

A county spokesman said 900 appointments have already been booked for symptomatic people who passed a pre-screening process.

They also don’t know when or if they will receive more kits they requested from the federal government.

The site will still be running Friday to complete the scheduled appointments.

Cruise Past the Hassles of Selling - Donate Your Vehicle Today

Helios Education Foundation
Ultimate Medical Academy

Tags: Latest WUSF News

Related Posts

USF Student, Employee Test Positive For Coronavirus


Read more

Tampa Police Officer, St. Petersburg Communications Employee Test Positive For Coronavirus


Read more

Florida Unemployment Applications Surge Due To Coronavirus


Read more