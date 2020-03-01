Early Voting For Presidential Primary Starts Monday - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Early Voting For Presidential Primary Starts Monday

Anyone wanting to get a jump on the voting for Florida’s presidential primary can go to the polls beginning Monday for the next two weeks.

Early voting will be taking place across the state, until the weekend of March 14th. You have to be a registered Democrat to vote for the large Democratic slate; and be a Republican for the much smaller GOP ballot.

There are 16 candidates on the Democratic ballot – even though some have already withdrawn from the race. That’s because state law says candidates who were actively seeking the presidency before December 9th will still appear on the ballot.

The Democrats on the ballot are: Michael Bennet, Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, John Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Joe Sestak, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang.

Joining President Donald Trump on the Republican ballot are Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, Joe Walsh and Bill Weld.

Anyone with a “No party” affiliation and voters registered in a minor political party will have to sit this one out. That’s because Florida is a “closed primary” state. So only registered Democrats can vote in the Democratic primary, and only registered Republicans can vote in the Republican primary.

You can find out where to vote by visiting your county’s supervisor of elections web site.

Click HERE to find out the early voting locations in Hillsborough County.

Click HERE to find out the early voting locations in Pinellas County.

Click HERE to find out the early voting locations in Sarasota County.

Click HERE to find out the early voting locations in Polk County.

Click HERE to find out the early voting locations in Manatee County.

Click HERE to find out the early voting locations in Pasco County.

Click HERE to find out the early voting locations in Hernando County.

Click HERE to find out the early voting locations in Citrus County.