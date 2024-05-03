© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Baristas at a Tampa Starbucks move to unionize

WUSF | By Meghan Bowman
Published May 3, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
Reusable Starbucks coffee cups stacked inside a wicker basket on a tile floor.
WUSF
Starbucks baristas in Tampa filed a petition to join over 10,000 unionized workers. The store at Dale Mabry and Linebaugh would be the first in the region to join over 400 stores nationwide.

Baristas at Dale Mabry and Linebaugh filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board Wednesday. It would be the first location in the region to unionize.

Baristas at a Tampa Starbucks filed a petition for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board on Wednesday.

The location at Dale Mabry and Linebaugh would be the first in the region to unionize. Employees there would join over 10,000 baristas nationwide as part of the Starbucks Workers Union.

A Sarasota location attempted to join in 2022, but employees voted against unionization.

Blake Smallen is a barista at the Dale Mabry location — he's worked there for over 4 years.

"We’ve had to work under unacceptable conditions. We’re understaffed, underpaid, and unable to make decisions about things that impact us directly," they said in an email to WUSF.

"We believe that using our collective voice to demand better is the only path towards a more dignified workplace," Smallen added.

More than 20 stores nationwide are expected to petition for unionization.

Over 400 Starbucks have already unionized.

Smallen said now that employees have filed the petition, the next step is to schedule a union election with the NLRB.

