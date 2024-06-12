© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Wide view of DeSantis speaking to the legislature from a podium
2024 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2024 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

DeSantis presents his $116.5 billion Florida budget but doesn't specify vetoes

WUSF | By Associated Press
Published June 12, 2024 at 4:03 PM EDT
Governor DeSantis speaking in front of two American flags and a Florida flag. He is standing in front of a microphone on a podium with a sign on it that reads "The Florida Budget."
Governor Ron DeSantis
Gov. DeSantis spoke in Tampa about what's in the $116.5 billion budget he signed.

In a ceremony held in Tampa, DeSantis didn’t discuss a single line item he vetoed other than to say the total cut was almost $1 billion.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spent more than an hour talking about what is in the $116.5 billion he signed Monday, but he left out the most important part of the announcement: What was in the nearly $1 billion he vetoed.

The Legislature passed a state budget more than three months ago, and DeSantis has spent weeks talking about what items he wouldn't veto. But in a ceremony held in Tampa, about a four-hour drive from the Capitol, he didn't discuss a single line item he vetoed other than to say the total cut was almost $1 billion.

Hours after the news conference, his office still didn't release the final state budget figure or a list of vetoes.

In a show of bipartisanship, the budget passed unanimously in the Senate and 105-3 in the House, where a Republican and two Democrats opposed the spending plan that gives all state workers a 3% raise.
Economy / Business Florida BudgetRon DeSantis
