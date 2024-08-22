© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
A second hurricane tax-free holiday is set to start in Florida

WUSF | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published August 22, 2024 at 2:40 PM EDT
A generator on the floor
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF
Generators are among the items that can be purchased during Florida's tax-free holiday.

It runs during the peak of hurricane season, from Aug. 24 through Sept. 6.

Floridians can once again purchase hurricane-related items tax-free during the second tax holiday of 2024.

The Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday runs from Aug. 24 through Sept. 6 ahead of what Florida Division of Emergency Management Executive Director Kevin Guthrie said is the "historical peak of hurricane activity."

The holiday includes items such as batteries ($50 or less), pet supplies, generators ($3,000 or less) and flashlights ($40 or less).

It follows the first holiday, which ran from June 1-14 at the start of hurricane season, and is part of a tax package that Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law in May.

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

A complete list of eligible items can be found here.

Tags
Economy / Business 2024 Atlantic Hurricane SeasonTax Holiday
Carl Lisciandrello
