A second hurricane tax-free holiday is set to start in Florida

Floridians can once again purchase hurricane-related items tax-free during the second tax holiday of 2024.

The Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday runs from Aug. 24 through Sept. 6 ahead of what Florida Division of Emergency Management Executive Director Kevin Guthrie said is the "historical peak of hurricane activity."

The holiday includes items such as batteries ($50 or less), pet supplies, generators ($3,000 or less) and flashlights ($40 or less).

It follows the first holiday, which ran from June 1-14 at the start of hurricane season, and is part of a tax package that Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law in May.

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

A complete list of eligible items can be found here.

