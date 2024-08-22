WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.
A second hurricane tax-free holiday is set to start in Florida
It runs during the peak of hurricane season, from Aug. 24 through Sept. 6.
Floridians can once again purchase hurricane-related items tax-free during the second tax holiday of 2024.
The Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday runs from Aug. 24 through Sept. 6 ahead of what Florida Division of Emergency Management Executive Director Kevin Guthrie said is the "historical peak of hurricane activity."
The holiday includes items such as batteries ($50 or less), pet supplies, generators ($3,000 or less) and flashlights ($40 or less).
It follows the first holiday, which ran from June 1-14 at the start of hurricane season, and is part of a tax package that Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law in May.
The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.
A complete list of eligible items can be found here.