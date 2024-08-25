HUD will grant $1.2M to a local nonprofit for low-income older adults to age in place

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded three organizations across the country more than $3.7 million to help keep low-income older adults in their homes and safely age in place, and one local nonprofit is benefiting the most.

It’s part of HUD’s Older Adults Home Modification Program , and the Center for Independent Living of Central Florida is getting the largest chunk of the grant this year, receiving $1.22 million. This is the second and final round of the grant funding program, now in its third year.

As people age, the homes they’ve lived in for a long time may not necessarily keep up with their new needs as older persons. This money is meant to help fund home modifications that can help reduce the risk of falls and injuries and improve general safety and accessibility.

CIL in Orlando is an organization dedicated to lowering barriers for people with disabilities. Executive Director Liz Howe said they’ve applied for this HUD grant three times, since it was first established in 2021.

Howe said she’s grateful they were finally selected.

“I couldn't tell enough people. I was just up and down the halls. I was so thrilled. I can't even tell you how excited we are about this,” she said. “This is going to be a huge, huge boost and help for people.”

Howe said most of these modifications are low-cost but can have a big impact on the quality of life of older adults. The upgrades include widening doorways to fit walkers and wheelchairs and installing grab bars.

“They make such a big difference in preventing falls and preventing injuries, stopping people from ending up in the hospital or in longer term institutionalization. So, it's a very needed and very tangible service and program,” she said.

HUD’s program is highly competitive. Dr. Taneka Blue, an occupational therapist and the government technical representative for the program, said the program gets hundreds of applicants from around the U.S. each year.

Dr. Blue said CIL in Orlando’s grant funding will help serve 195 homes in Central Florida.

“We're looking forward to them putting the work in the community and actually performing home modifications that improve safety and that also enable older adults to age in place successfully,” she said.

According to Dr. Blue, the grant team has requested another round of congressional funds and hopes they will be approved so the program will continue.

Lillian Hernández Caraballo is a Report for America corps member.

Copyright 2024 Central Florida Public Media