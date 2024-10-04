Did your hospitality job get disrupted after Hurricane Helene? Here are some resources to help

Some hospitality workers may be out of a job after Hurricane Helene damaged the restaurants and hotels they worked at in the Tampa Bay region.

Help is available for affected businesses and residents.

If you lost your job or business as a direct result of Hurricane Helene, you may be able to get Disaster Unemployment Assistance. It's funded by FEMA but administered by the state. Residents in 22 Gulf Coast counties can apply here.

Applications are open until Dec. 2.

Meanwhile, all work search reporting, waiting week and Employ Florida work registration requirements for Reemployment Assistance claims have been waived through Nov. 16 for residents in FEMA disaster-declared counties, according to FloridaCommerce.



Relief funds for workers are accepting donations

The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce launched a GoFundMe to support hospitality workers whose jobs were disrupted after restaurants and hotels in Pinellas County's beach communities were flooded during the storm.

Th Gulf Coast Community Foundation in Venice is partnering with Houston-based Southern Smoke Foundation to raise money for a rapid response fund to support families and communities impacted by disasters, including food and beverage workers in need of immediate relief.

"We know that the local food and beverage industry was significantly impacted by Hurricane Helene and supporting our community in times of need is why we exist," Phillip Lanham, Gulf Coast president and CEO, said in a statement. "Together, we will rebuild and recover."

The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber opened three resource centers in partnership the Tampa Bay Rays, Duke Energy and Pinellas County Economic Development. People can visit the following locations to get supplies like food, water and safety kits, or to get additional information about available assistance:



Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber : 6990 Gulf Blvd, St. Pete Beach, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

: 6990 Gulf Blvd, St. Pete Beach, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Madeira Beach City Hall : 300 Municipal Dr, Madeira Beach, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

: 300 Municipal Dr, Madeira Beach, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sheraton Sand Key: 1160 Gulf Blvd, Clearwater Beach, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

How to volunteer to help businesses

There may be some temporary work opportunities for people looking for an alternative source of income while they wait for their job to reopen, said CEO Robin Miller.

Businesses involved in cleanup and rebuilding efforts have been contacting her looking to hire help.

"It might not be the thing they [hospitality workers] enjoy, mixing a craft cocktail or serving food at a table or checking in somebody at a hotel. But for the time being, we might be able to place a few people," said Miller.

The Chamber also set up a volunteer network to support residents and businesses on the barrier islands.

Folks who need help can register and explain what they're looking for. Those who want to pitch in can sign up to offer their services.

"Do you want to be a 'walker,' which is someone we're designating to walk around and pass out key information, or do you want to be labor, somebody that wants to go into a business or a residence to help clear out their debris?" explained Miller.

Miller hopes the exchange will support residents and small business owners who can't afford to hire professional help right now.

You can register for the volunteer exchange here.

Find more ways to help and get assistance after Hurricane Helene on WUSF's resources page.