An investor group is buying Winn-Dixie's Florida-based parent company from Aldi

The Winn-Dixie grocery chain is no longer owned by German grocery chain Aldi.

Jacksonville-based Southeastern Grocers Inc., Winn-Dixie’s parent company, which was acquired by Aldi in March 2024, announced Friday that a consortium of private investors acquired the company.

According to a news release, the investors was spearheaded by the Southeastern Grocers CEO and president Anthony Hucker and C&S Wholesale Grocers, a long-time supplier for the company.

The deal includes about 170 grocery stores in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi and Winn-Dixie’s liquor stores.

According to the news release, Aldi intends to complete previously stated conversion plans of more than 200 Winn-Dixie and Harveys stores to Aldi format. That is expected to conclude in 2027.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

