'Spirit of the Thunderbird will live on': Iconic Treasure Island resort to be rebuilt from scratch

After back-to-back hurricanes wreaked havoc across the greater Tampa Bay region last year, a Treasure Island iconic landmark is starting from scratch to rebuild and reopen.

The Thunderbird Beach Resort announced on social media on Thursday that over 80% of the building sustained substantial damage from hurricanes Helene and Milton. This has left them no choice but to fully redevelop the hotel.

"Like many of you, we are heartbroken by the loss," wrote owners Avi and Gilad Ovaknin. "But we are also incredibly optimistic and energized by what's to come."

The resort has been a beloved Treasure Island landmark for 68 years, but it was forced to shutter its doors when hurricanes Helene and Milton barreled through the area within two weeks of each other last fall. The business said its vision has always been to create a premier travel destination where new memories can be made while still honoring generations of families who've called the Thunderbird their home away from home.

Sunsation Media / Thunderbird Beach Resort Thunderbird Beach Resort has been a Treasure Island landmark for 68 years. This is a picture of what the building looked like before the devastation from hurricanes in 2024.

WUSF has requested a copy of the preliminary development plans to get more details on the rebuilding and is awaiting a response. We will share it with you once we receive it.

However, the resort said that the iconic name and neon signage that make the Thunderbird stand out will remain. The redesigned resort will also continue to offer direct beach access and have the same "welcoming atmosphere that has defined the Thunderbird for decades."

The company said that it is committed to rebuilding the resort to have the same "heart, soul and charm that guests have come to love." It also mentioned enhancing the property so it can be more resilient to hurricanes and other severe weather.

"Our new plans reflect a thoughtful balance of preservation and progress," the owners wrote. "While the structure and layout will evolve, the spirit of the Thunderbird will live on. We look forward to sharing updates throughout this journey and can't wait to welcome you back once the new Thunderbird Beach Resort is ready."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.