Florida high school athletes may soon be able to make money off NIL

Florida law gives athletes the ability to capitalize on personal brand deals and merchandise sales. Florida lawmakers granted those athletes the use of NIL deals in 2021. This year, legislators took it a step further by urging the NCAA to also allow university athletic departments and coaches to play a role in helping their players earn money.

Sen. Corey Simon, the former FSU and pro-football star- turned-politician, supported the law's expansion during the last session.

Fl Channel / FlChannel Florida State Senator Corey Simon and other legislators met earlier this year to discuss House Bill 7B (Intercollegiate Athlete Compensation and Rights.) The bill forced the NCAA to also allow university athletic departments and coaches to play a role in helping their players earn NIL deals.

“Now is the time for them [NCAA] to step up and see the athlete for what it is and what they’ve looked at which has been a money-making machine for the system," Simon stated during a Senate committee meeting. "I’m thankful now that those athletes now have the opportunity to benefit off who they are what they’ve accomplished.”

What about the younger athletes?

Florida highschoolers are barred from participating in NIL or any sponsorships. If a student-athlete is caught, they could lose their academic eligibility and be removed from the team—which is the reason some standout players stay clear of the Sunshine State, especially when more than 20 other states including Georgia and Louisiana, allow highschoolers to use their NIL.

Recently, the Tampa Bay Times reported a star basketball player left Tampa Catholic Highschool to join a school in Georgia, where he can participate in such deals.

Mike Eto, the Athletic Director of Chiles High School in Tallahassee, believes the move could be beneficial for athletes, but schools on the other hand, may have a hard time keeping their students enrolled.

Chiles High School / Facebook Chiles High track team

“The opportunity for a student athlete to earn some extra money for themselves and their family, is not a bad idea,” said Eto.

“I understand where they are coming from. My concern as an athletic director would be what appears to be like a wild west situation. Because the way I see it, NIL is basically based off your performance so if you come to a school that they’re not very good at, now I can see people trying to transfer.”

Florida High School Athletic Association spokesperson Ryan Harrison told WFSU in an email on Thursday that the group is doing all it can to see that each high school player gets an opportunity to earn some extra cash through NIL deals.

Harrison said the proposal is being reviewed by the association’s Board of Directors. If they approve such a policy, state lawmakers will have the final say.

