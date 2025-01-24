As Tropicana Field awaits repairs, other events are finding new homes

The Tampa Bay Rays were not the only ones who called Tropicana Field their home.

Somewhere between 40 to 75 events that were scheduled to take place at the stadium this year will have to move elsewhere as they await repairs, said St. Petersburg council member Copley Gerdes during a recent Tourist Development Council Meeting.

That includes around 20 high school graduations; the Gasparilla Classics, an international gymnastics convention that brings thousands of international competitors; and a two-day stop from the Savannah Bananas baseball team.

Many of those events would have brought visitors — and their tourism dollars — to Pinellas County.

Visit St. Pete-Clearwater spokesperson Jason Latimer told the Tampa Bay Times that the Savannah Bananas and the Gasparilla Classic were estimated to each have an economic impact of $10 million.

Some events plan to stay within Pinellas County, while others aren't relocating far, which local officials will help offset some of the loss.

Around 12 high school graduations will be held at Clearwater's BayCare Sound, Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector said during the meeting.

But a number of schools in the northern part of the county are moving to the Yuengling Center on the University of South Florida Tampa campus, the Times reported.

The Savannah Bananas, famous for their brand of "banana ball," will be playing in the Raymond James Stadium, the first time they'll be in an NFL stadium.

Rector said the team ended up selling more tickets because of the larger capacity.

"A lot of those folks who go to the Raymond James Stadium for large events like the one they're having, they'll end up staying over in Clearwater Beach for that anyway," said Rector. "Definitely going to lose some, but I think there's some shifting that it should lessen it some."

READ MORE: Repair of Tropicana Field could be pushed back after 2026 season opener

The Tropicana Field needs at least $56 million in repairs after Hurricane Milton ripped off the roof last October, leading to water damage in the ballpark.

Rays officials are aiming to complete restorations in time for the 2026 season at the earliest, but the city of St. Petersburg sent a letter to the Rays this week saying there's no deadline to fix the Trop's tattered roof, which could push reopening past that date.

The Rays will play the 2025 MLB season at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, which serves as the spring training ground for the New York Yankees.

The Trop will eventually be torn down to make way for a new $1.3 billion stadium, part of a $6.5 billion redevelopment deal.

County commissioners, the St. Pete City Council, and the team's ownership had gone back and forth about funding the deal last year.