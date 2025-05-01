Floridians: Is the topic of climate change being avoided in your kid's classroom?

Two textbook authors told the Orlando Sentinel last summer that some references to "climate change" in their science books must be removed before being accepted for use in Florida's public schools.

In response, the Florida Department of Education said in an emailed statement that, “Florida works with publishers to ensure that their product aligns with our standards and does not include any form of ideology or indoctrination."

WUSF wants to hear how this shift has affected parents, teachers, students and textbook authors in Florida this past school year.

You can share your story with us by filling out a short form below.