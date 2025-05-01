Climate change is impacting so much around us: heat, flooding, health, wildlife, housing, and more. WUSF, in collaboration with the Florida Climate Reporting Network, is bringing you stories on how climate change is affecting you.
Floridians: Is the topic of climate change being avoided in your kid's classroom?
WUSF wants to hear about your experience either as a parent, teacher, student, or textbook author.
Two textbook authors told the Orlando Sentinel last summer that some references to "climate change" in their science books must be removed before being accepted for use in Florida's public schools.
In response, the Florida Department of Education said in an emailed statement that, “Florida works with publishers to ensure that their product aligns with our standards and does not include any form of ideology or indoctrination."
WUSF wants to hear how this shift has affected parents, teachers, students and textbook authors in Florida this past school year.
You can share your story with us by filling out a short form below.