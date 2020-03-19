Eighth Florida Coronavirus Death, 14 More Positive Tests Announced - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Eighth Florida Coronavirus Death, 14 More Positive Tests Announced

Fourteen more people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 328. In addition, an eighth person has died.

The latest death was someone who had previously tested positive in Clay County. No other information was released.

Of the fourteen new cases announced by the Florida Department of Health in its Wednesday evening update, 10 are Florida residents, four are from out of state.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, 299 Florida residents and 29 non-residents in the state have tested positive.

Broward and Miami-Dade counties have the highest number of confirmed cases at 80 and 77 respectively.

Six Florida residents have been diagnosed and isolated outside of the state.

Additionally, residents at 19 long term care facilities across the state have either tested positive or are suspected of testing positive for coronavirus.

Although the virus can be deadly in the elderly or those who are medically compromised, Florida is not currently testing all other residents at those facilities.

Speaking at a news conference at the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee Wednesday, Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Mary Mahyew said the facilities are taking other precautionary measures.

“They are isolating that individual to care for them appropriately. Isolate them from other residents to protect other residents and staff,” said Mayhew.

Thirty-two of Florida’s 67 counties have reported cases of COVID-19.