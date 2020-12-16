Epiphany Celebration In Tarpon Springs Will Be Closed To Public - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Epiphany Celebration In Tarpon Springs Will Be Closed To Public

The annual Epiphany celebration in Tarpon Springs will take place Jan. 6, but will not be open to the public.

City officials announced several changes Tuesday in an abundance of caution over the coronavirus pandemic.

The traditional procession from Saint Nicholas Church to the bayou at Craig Park will not take place, officials said. Instead, only clergy members will proceed to the bayou around noon for the blessing of the bayou and cross throw.

The park also will be closed to prevent crowds from gathering.

In addition, the church will be open at 50% capacity, and officials are urging parishioners to stay at home and view the event on a live stream on its website.

Among the other changes:

The cross dive will be limited to only 18-year-olds, who will be required to wear masks;

Only two family members for each diver can attend;

The annual Glendi Celebration following the cross dive is canceled.

The event, in its 115th year, features young men diving into the water to retrieve a wooden cross and the good luck that goes along with it. The Greek celebration is meant to signify the baptism of Jesus Christ in the River Jordan.