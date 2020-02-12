 Ex-Daycare Worker Sent To Jail For Slapping, Shaking Kids - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
WUSF Network >
Donate
Donate
Search
Listen live
Follow Us

Ex-Daycare Worker Sent To Jail For Slapping, Shaking Kids

Associated Press
February 12, 2020 08:36 AM
WMFE

A judge sentenced a former daycare worker to four months in jail for slapping and shaking children in her care.

Sixty-six-year-old Katherine Weitz was also ordered to serve 10 years of probation after pleading no contest on Tuesday to four counts of child abuse.

Officials say she was arrested May 23 after an office worker at the Dream City Academy heard a child crying, checked the video and saw Weitz hitting and shaking children.

No children were injured. Weitz was fired. She told investigators she lost her temper.

Cruise Past the Hassles of Selling - Donate Your Vehicle Today

Helios Education Foundation
Ultimate Medical Academy

Tags: Health News Florida

Related Posts