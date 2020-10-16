 Ex-FSU Coach Bobby Bowden Leaves Hospital After COVID-19 Treatment - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Ex-FSU Coach Bobby Bowden Leaves Hospital After COVID-19 Treatment

Associated Press
October 16, 2020 07:01 AM
Bobby Bowden was hospitalized Oct. 6, three days after testing positive for COVID-19. Mark Foley/FloridaMemory.com From WFSU

Former Florida State University football coach Bobby Bowden has been released from the hospital after being treated for COVID-19.

Bowden family friend Kim Shiff says the 90-year-old college Hall of Famer was back home after a weeklong stay at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.

Bowden was hospitalized Oct. 6, three days after testing positive for COVID-19. He had received word of the positive test a couple days after returning to his Tallahassee home from a lengthy hospital stay for an infection in his leg.

Bowden told the Tallahassee Democrat earlier this week that he was “doing good” and expected to be released soon.

