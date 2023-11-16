Facing Eviction in Tampa Bay

-
Experts say that the cost of avoiding eviction can be just as damaging as an eviction itself. There's also no guarantee that landlords won't use an eviction hearing against renters in the future.
-
When landlords push renters out without using the court — in what’s called an informal eviction — there’s often no way to track it.
-
More than 1,500 renters were evicted in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties in March. That’s a 26 percent jump compared to January of 2020, according to data from the Eviction Lab.