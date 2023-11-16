© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Facing Eviction in Tampa Bay

The notice of eviction of tenants hangs on the door of the house.
Vyacheslav Dumchev/Getty Images
/
iStockphoto
The notice of eviction of tenants hangs on the door of the house.

Facing Eviction in Tampa Bay

Eviction rates are climbing in several counties across the greater Tampa Bay region. Inspired by Matthew Desmond's work, "Evicted," WUSF's Gabriella Paul follows five community members through the eviction process. This series benefited from ongoing collaboration with researchers at the Eviction Lab at Princeton University.
Ways to Connect