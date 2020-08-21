Fact Check: Biden's Address To The DNC, Annotated - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Fact Check: Biden’s Address To The DNC, Annotated

Joe Biden formally accepted the Democratic Party’s nomination for president on Thursday at the Democratic National Convention in a passionate, 25-minute speech delivered from his home state of Delaware.

Addressing the challenges facing the nation, including the coronavirus pandemic, climate change and economic uncertainty, Biden asked Americans to “entrust me with the presidency,” vowing to “draw on the best of us, not the worst.”

His speech, which followed the convention’s underlying theme of unity over division, called on Americans to consider the gravity of this election, which he painted as one of the most consequential in history.

Read his full remarks, annotated with fact checks and analysis by NPR reporters.

