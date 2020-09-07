Fallout Follows Report Trump Called Americans Who Died In War 'Losers' - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

WUSF Network >
Donate
Donate
Search
Listen live
Schedule
Programs
Support
Weather
Events
About Us
Latest News
Health News Florida
Florida Matters
University Beat
Follow Us
Post navigation
Previous Post
Next Post
Fallout Follows Report Trump Called Americans Who Died In War ‘Losers’
September 07, 2020 05:03 AM
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags:
Politics
Post navigation
Previous Post
Next Post
Related Posts
Inconceivable! "Princess Bride" Fan Ted Cruz Criticizes Cast Support for Dems
Read more
5 Boats Sink At Trump Boat Parade In Texas
Read more
Fascism Scholar Says U.S. Is 'Losing Its Democratic Status'
Read more
What are you looking for?
[native-flash-radio token='eHZ0Zy9wc2gB' userinterface='small' backgroundcolor='' width='100%' height='65px' themecolor='#62ccdd' themefontcolor='#ffffff' startvolume='100' streamurl='http://playerservices.streamtheworld.com/api/livestream-redirect/WUSFFM.mp3' streamtype='icecast2' streampath='/live' streamid='1' mountpoint='' radiouid='' apikey='' radiojar='' radioname='' scroll='auto' autoplay='false' useanalyzer='fake' analyzertype='4' usecover='true' affiliatetoken='1000lIPN' debug='false' ownsongtitleurl='' radiocover='' bordertopleft='0' bordertopright='0' borderbottomleft='0' borderbottomright='0' songgooglefontname='' songfontname='' titlegooglefontname='' titlefontname='' songinformationinterval='5000' streamprefix='' corsproxy='php' usestreamcorsproxy='false' ]