Farnell Middle School Closed In Tampa After Coronavirus Exposure - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Farnell Middle School Closed In Tampa After Coronavirus Exposure

Farnell Middle School has about 1,300 students and is located at 13912 Nine Eagles Drive near Westchase. GOOGLE

Farnell Middle School in Tampa will be closed for the next two days leading up to spring break after an individual was exposed to coronavirus.

During a Thursday morning news conference, Hillsborough County Superintendent Addison Davis said the unidentified individual has not shown any symptoms of coronavirus, but was exposed to someone outside of Hillsborough County who tested positive six days ago and has had “continuous contact” at the school.

This person will self-isolate immediately, Davis said.

Davis said the school is being closed so county school officials “do our due diligence” and follow recommendations from county and state health departments as well as the Centers For Disease Control And Prevention.

Parents were informed by phone and email early Thursday morning, Davis said.

Students will be able to do their classwork online while crews perform a deep cleaning on the building, Davis said, and he anticipates the school will reopen after spring break next week.

Davis also urged parents with children in Hillsborough County schools who may be leaving the country during spring break to alert the county health department and school administration so they can self-isolate up to 14 days, and “take the necessary steps to protect yourself and also to protect others.”

This is a developing story. Stay with WUSF for updates.