Fatal Crash Investigation Completed In Deaths of Sarasota Philanthropists - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Fatal Crash Investigation Completed In Deaths of Sarasota Philanthropists

Sarasota philanthropists Charles and Margery Barancik were killed in the car crash on Longboat Key in December. Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation

Sarasota Police have completed the fatal crash investigation which killed well-known philanthropists Charles and Margery Barancik.

The couple died in December after a Longboat Key Police SUV collided with the Barancik’s Tesla. Charles Barancik, 91, died the night of the crash. His wife Margery, 83, suffered serious injuries and was transported from the scene to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where she died the next day.

The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation concluded that Longboat Key police officer Jeffrey Vogt did activate the emergency lights on his patrol car as he was responding to a fire alarm call on Wednesday December 18. The siren was not activated. Video from the police vehicle showed Vogt was traveling 84 miles per hour — nearly twice the legal speed limit — when he applied his brakes and attempted to steer his patrol car to avoid the crash.

Police say there was construction equipment on the north side of the intersection that blocked the view of both drivers. The investigation showed Charles Barancik was at fault for violating the right of way of the patrol car.

The Baranciks founded their philanthropic foundation in 2014.

The organization has awarded millions of dollars to support a variety of initiatives, from education to the environment, medical research and the arts.