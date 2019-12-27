 Feds Review Hurricane Irma Invoices From 3 Florida Cities - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Feds Review Hurricane Irma Invoices From 3 Florida Cities

The Associated Press
December 27, 2019 02:34 PM
EMA completed its investigation and forwarded the documents submitted for El Portal, Miami Shores and Florida City to the inspector general for additional review.

Authorities say the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general will be reviewing “questionable invoices” from three South Florida cities for reimbursement of Hurricane Irma debris removal.

The Miami Herald reports FEMA completed its investigation and forwarded the documents submitted for El Portal, Miami Shores and Florida City to the inspector general for additional review. El Portal has received just $145,000 of the $2.1 million sought for cleanup from the 2017 storm.

Florida City has only gotten $343,000 of the $5.2 million it sought. Miami Shores hasn’t received any of the $3.2 million it requested for cleanup.

