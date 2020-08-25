Feds Select Gulf Of Mexico As Opportunity Area for Fish Farming - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Feds Select Gulf Of Mexico As Opportunity Area for Fish Farming

President Donald Trump signed an executive order in May on Promoting American Seafood Competitiveness and Economic Growth, which calls for two aquafarming areas to be established per year for five years.

James Morris with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the first areas could be anywhere from 500 to 2,000 acres. But the aquaculture areas will not be established on top of major wild-caught fishing grounds, he said.

“That’s our future… a blended seafood production system that is more resilient. That is more productive and ultimately increases jobs,” Morris said.

NOAA will determine how to use the space in the designated areas by May 2021 and then spend the next two years doing environmental reviews, he said.

Most of the seafood consumed in the United States is imported from other countries, Morris said.

“The problem is, can you depend on that marine protein, and specifically in times of like we have now with global pandemics and disruption of shipping and commerce?” he said.

So he said the spotlight is now on food and energy independence, but some environmental advocates are concerned about farm fish waste in open waters, and the spread of diseases.

Morris said there’s been a lot of advancements in the past 20 years to choose and manage aquaculture sites.

“Really, you see very little impact from aquaculture more than a few meters from the farm,” Morris said. “Because if they’re sited correctly and managed correctly, it can be a very sustainable and green way to produce marine protein.”