Feds To Ship Millions of Rapid Tests In Bid To Reopen Schools - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Feds To Ship Millions of Rapid Tests In Bid To Reopen Schools

Adm. Brett Giroir demonstrates how to use the Abbott antigen tests, which delivers a result within 15 minutes. WhiteHouse.gov

President Donald Trump announced Monday that the federal government will begin distributing millions of rapid coronavirus tests to states this week and urged governors to use them to reopen schools for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

The government aims to ship 100 million tests to states over the next several weeks. The tests will go out to states based on their population and can be used as governors see fit, but the Trump administration is encouraging states to place a priority on schools.

White House officials said at a Rose Garden event that 6.5 million tests will go out this week.

The rapid tests from Abbott Laboratories can be used outside of medical facilities, do not require special computer equipment to process and deliver a result in about 15 minutes.

The government’s top testing official, Adm. Brett Giroir, demonstrated the ease with which the test is given, self-administering a nasal swab then placing it on a piece of paper that contained six drops of liquid.

Another 100 million rapid point-of-care tests will support efforts to reopen economies as quickly as possible, including testing for high-risk communities and educators. pic.twitter.com/gGzpHBzcyZ— The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 28, 2020