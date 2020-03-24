Feds: Virus Frauds Spread, Preying On Medicare Recipients - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Feds: Virus Frauds Spread, Preying On Medicare Recipients

iStock

Federal law enforcement is warning that scam artists are preying on older people’s fears by peddling fake tests for the coronavirus to Medicare recipients.

The Health and Human Services inspector general’s office says it’s also seeing schemes that offer “Senior Care Packages” with hand sanitizer. In Florida, some seniors are being told falsely that President Donald Trump has mandated they get tested.

At the White House press conference Monday, Trump said federal authorities had already shut down a website selling “a totally fake vaccine.” Separately, the president signed an order cracking down on large-scale hoarding intended to drive up prices.