FHSAA To Consider Delaying Seasons, Splitting State Into Regions Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

FHSAA To Consider Delaying Seasons, Splitting State Into Regions Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

a task force within the Florida High School Athletic Association has recommended pushing the start date for fall sports back. iStock

Practice for sports like football, swimming and volleyball is still scheduled to start on July 27.

But a task force within the Florida High School Athletic Association has recommended pushing the start date back.

Beau Johnson is a part of that group, and he’s also a football coach and athletic director in the Florida Panhandle.

He recommended splitting the state into different regions.

“Those people in Miami and Tampa and Fort Lauderdale are going through a lot different stuff than what we’re going through at Port St. Joe, Franklin County, so forth and so on.” Johnson said. “For this one year we may have to seriously consider letting regions of the state get approved to do certain things at different times.”

If different parts of the state start at different times, it could make it impossible to schedule statewide playoffs and championships. And that could have an impact on students who rely on big moments in big games to get noticed for college scholarships.

The statewide association is evaluating the recommendations and is expected to make a final decision in the coming week.