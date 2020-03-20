Fighting Your Kids’ Boredom During The Coronavirus Outbreak - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: Ninth Tampa Bay Death, DeSantis Says Get Outside, Beach Closures, And More
Following the recommendations of experts, staying at home and keeping a social distance is very important to avoid the spread of the coronavirus. It can also be exhausting, especially for the parents whose children are staying home instead of going to school.
This list of resources can be helpful for those families who are running out of ideas of what to do during the quarantine.
Some of the websites listed below offer online activities and games, others have offline options. Various resources include tools for parents and teachers to help their children learning.
What most aim to do is to help children avoid feeling like they’re on vacation and are staying active.
Offline Activities For Children
Online Activities For Children
Online Activities For Families
Tools For Parents And Teachers