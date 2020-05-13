 Firestone Grand Prix Of St. Petersburg Rescheduled For October - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Firestone Grand Prix Of St. Petersburg Rescheduled For October

Carl Lisciandrello
May 13, 2020 01:23 PM

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg now has a definite scheduled date.

The event, originally set for March 13-15 but canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be held Oct. 23-25, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

It will serve as the IndyCar season finale.

“The City of St. Petersburg stands ready to welcome back the fans of IndyCar, drivers, teams, and sponsors in October,” St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman said in a statement. “I am confident that the race will occur in a manner that puts public health at the forefront.”

Tickets previously purchased will be valid on the corresponding days of the postponed event, and purchasers will receive instructions by email.

The race is in its 16th year with its 1.8-mile, 14-turn circuit along the water. It attracts 150,000 people to St. Petersburg annually.

For more information, visit the race website.

Tags: Latest WUSF News

