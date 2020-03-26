Firestone Grand Prix Will Be Rescheduled Later This Year, Officials Say - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Firestone Grand Prix Will Be Rescheduled Later This Year, Officials Say

The race was postponed in March due to the coronavirus outbreak. DAYLINA MILLER/WUSF PUBLIC MEDIA

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is expected to be rescheduled for later this year.

The event, which was set to be held March 13 through 15, was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a release, the rescheduling is part of “the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ efforts to run as many of its points championship races as possible in 2020 and would be expected to serve as the season finale round.”

The event draws about 150,000 people to St. Petersburg annually. No firm date has been set because it’s “subject to the ongoing guidance and mandates of national, state and local authorities regarding public gatherings.”

Tickets purchased for the original event will be honored, according to the release. Those who have questions regarding purchases or want additional information can contact tickets@gpstpete.com.

The event was originally set to go on as scheduled, but without a crowd of spectators. The day it was set to start, though, IndyCar officials decided to cancel the event entirely along with the rest of the NTT IndyCar series events through April.

The cancellation has now extended through May and is set to pick back up with Chevrolet Dual in Detroit Race on May 30 and 31.