FIU Health Expert Discusses Possible State COVID-19 Surge - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

FIU Health Expert Discusses Possible State COVID-19 Surge

Florida is seeing cases rise almost a month since the state entered Phase 3 of reopening.

Mary Jo Trepka is an infectious disease epidemiologist at Florida International University. On WLRN’s “South Florida Roundup” recently, she said the pandemic is ongoing even as businesses have fully reopened.

Listen to interview with Dr. Mary Jo Trepka

“Given that everything is open right now, the schools are open, it’s really important that we do what we can in terms of personally wearing masks when we’re within six feet of other people, staying home when we don’t feel well.”

Trepka says folks should stay on guard because people without symptoms can have the coronavirus and spread it.