Florida Adds 12,313 New Cases of Coronavirus On Sunday - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Adds 12,313 New Cases of Coronavirus On Sunday

Florida Department of Health

Another 12,313 people in Florida tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, according to the Florida Department of Health’s daily report.

This brings the total number of cases in the state to 1,477,010.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, there were 2,285 new cases, the most coming from large counties including Hillsborough and Pinellas.

The positive cases accounted for 13.18 % of the people being tested for the coronavirus for the first time.

Statewide, there were 111 deaths from COVID -19 since Saturday’s report. That included 10 people who died in the greater Tampa Bay region, seven of whom were in Pinellas County.

The total number of statewide deaths due to complications from COVID-19 is now 23,261.

State Totals (as of Sunday, Jan. 10):

· Positive Tests – 1,477,010

· Deaths – 23,261

Daily Changes:

· State: Positive Tests – 12,313 | Deaths – 111

Greater Tampa Bay Region:

· Positive Tests – 2,285 | Deaths – 10

Daily Testing (statewide):

· Tests Received – 137,935 | Positivity Rate – 13.18%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

· Jan. 10: 12,313/ 111

· Jan. 9: 15,445/139

· Jan. 8: 19,530/194

· Jan 7: 19,816/170

· Jan 6: 17,783/132

· Jan. 5: 15,431/100

· Jan. 4: 11,256/105

· Jan. 3: 10,603/100

· Jan. 2: 31,518/220*

· Jan. 1: No data reported

· Dec. 31: 17,192/133

· Dec. 30: 13,871/139

· Dec. 29: 12,075/105

· Dec. 28: 8,198/99

* Totals from Jan. 2 include information from two days, because the Florida Department of Health did not release a report on New Year’s Day.