Florida Adds 1,707 Coronavirus Cases Monday Following Lower Testing Sunday - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Adds 1,707 Coronavirus Cases Monday Following Lower Testing Sunday

The number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Florida passed three-quarters of a million over the weekend. FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

State figures show 1,707 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Sunday, bringing the statewide total infections to 756,727.

There were 322 new positive tests recorded Monday in the greater Tampa Bay region.

The state received 39,731 tests Sunday, and 4.86% of them were positive.

The report from the Florida Department of Health also shows 54 people died due to complications from COVID-19 since Sunday’s report, bringing the statewide death toll to 16,222. The greater Tampa Bay area reported five deaths — three in Polk County, and one each in Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Hernando counties. However, Pasco County officials reduced their count by one.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Sunday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive case and death totals as of Monday, October 19:

Hillsborough: 45,538 /751

Pinellas: 24,169 /801

Polk: 21,837 /589

Manatee: 12,584 /320

Pasco: 10,238 /224

Sarasota: 9,057 /311

Hernando: 3,458 /156

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Oct. 19: 1,707/54

Oct. 18: 2,539/50

Oct. 17: 4,044/88

Oct. 16: 3,449/98

Oct. 15: 3,356/144

Oct. 14: 2,883/66

Oct. 13: 2,725/123

Oct. 12: 1,533/47

Oct. 11: 5,570/180

Oct. 10: No report issued from DOH *

Oct. 9: 2,908/118

Oct. 8: 3,306/170

Oct. 7: 2,582/139

Oct. 6: 2,251/59

* – On Oct. 10, a data dump of previously reported lab results prevented the reporting system from normal processing of lab results.