Florida Adds 2,725 COVID-19 Cases; 123 Deaths Tuesday - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Adds 2,725 COVID-19 Cases; 123 Deaths Tuesday

Tuesday’s report shows 624 new positive tests in the greater Tampa Bay region. FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

Tuesday’s report from the Florida Department of Health shows 2,725 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Monday, bringing the total cases statewide to 738,749.

Tuesday’s report also shows 624 new positive tests in the greater Tampa Bay region.

The state received 58,779 tests Monday, and 4.99% of them were positive.

It also shows 123 people died due to complications from COVID-19 since Monday’s report, bringing the statewide death toll to 15,722. The greater Tampa Bay area reported 27 deaths.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Monday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Tuesday, October 13:

Hillsborough: 44,460

Pinellas: 23,367

Polk: 21,280

Manatee: 12,228

Pasco: 9,919

Sarasota: 8,736

Hernando: 3,352

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Oct. 13: 2,725/123

Oct. 12: 1,533/47

Oct. 11: 5,570/180

Oct. 10: No report issued from DOH *

Oct. 9: 2,908/118

Oct. 8: 3,306/170

Oct. 7: 2,582/139

Oct. 6: 2,251/59

Oct. 5: 1,415/41

Oct. 4: 1,868/43

Oct. 3: 2,787/74

Oct. 2: 2,660/111

Oct. 1: 2,628/131

Sept. 30: 1,948/175

* – On Oct. 10, a data dump of previously reported lab results prevented the reporting system from normal processing of lab results.